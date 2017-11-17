Carbonated Soft DrinksNew Products

Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles

November 17, 2017
KEYWORDS ginger beer / lemon-lime / mango / non-alcoholic beverages
BCGA Concept Corp announced the launch of Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles, a new line of craft ginger beers packaged in 7-ounce bottles. Available in four flavors — Traditional, Earl Grey, Lemon & Lime, and Mango — each ginger beer variety is made with 100 percent fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces, the company says. Brooklyn Crafted Mini Bottles retail for $1.49 a bottle and are available at New York City restaurants and retailers, with additional national and online distribution rolling out.

BCGA Concept Corp., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Telephone: 212/488-0661
Internet: http://drinkbrooklyncrafted.com/
Distribution: Select markets 

