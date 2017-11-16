Sterling Vineyards Blanc de Blancs 2016, Rosé 2016
In time for the holiday season, California winemaker Sterling Vineyards introduced its first-ever sparkling wines a Blanc de Blancs 2016 and a Rosé 2016. Sterling Vineyards Blanc de Blancs 2016 is made from 100 percent Napa Valley Chardonnay that offers aromas of green apple, lemon citrus, pear and lemon cream, along with a fresh palate featuring fruit-forward flavors, floral notes and a soft, creamy texture, the company says. Sterling Vineyards Sparkling Rosé 2016 is a blend of 70 percent Chardonnay and 30 percent Pinot Noir, fermented in a stainless steel tank to maintain freshness. A pale salmon pink color, the Rosé boasts aromas of strawberry, cherry blossom, rose petal and crisp apple, leading to a palate of upfront fruit flavors balanced by a creamy texture and bright acidity, which leads to a crisp, clean finish, it adds. The sparkling wines are packaged in silver and rose gold, 750-ml bottles, which retail nationwide with a suggested retail price of $35.
Sterling Vineyards, Calistoga, Calif.
Telephone: 800/726-6136
Internet: www.sterlingvineyards.com
Distribution: National
