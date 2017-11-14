New ProductsWine & Spirits

Stillhouse Spiced Cherry Whiskey

November 14, 2017
Stillhouse Spirits Co. announced the limited release of a new, all-natural expression: Stillhouse Spiced Cherry Whiskey. The seasonal release is made by infusing Stillhouse Original whiskey with a blend of holiday spices, bold blackberry and a hint of vanilla, the company says. The new flavor is 34.5 percent alcohol by volume and gluten free, it adds. Stillhouse Spiced Cherry is packaged in the company’s 750-ml stainless steel can, which is available at select retailers and online at reservebar.com with a suggested retail price of $29.

Stillhouse Spirits Co., Columbia, Tenn.
Internet: www.stillhouse.com  
Distribution: Select markets and online 

