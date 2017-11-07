New ProductsTea and Coffee

Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint Coffee

November 7, 2017
KEYWORDS Arabica coffee / community coffee / flavored coffee / holiday releases / limited-edition
Reprints
No Comments

In time for winter, Community Coffee Co. introduced a new, limited-time varietal: Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint Coffee. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, the medium-roast coffee offers a blend of rich dark chocolate and smooth peppermint, the company says. The product is packaged in 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and single-serve pod boxes. A 12-ounce bag of ground coffee has a suggested retail price of $6.49 in select markets.

Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La.
Telephone: 800/884-5282
Internet: www.communitycoffee.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Select Arabica coffee and natural and artificial flavorings. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.