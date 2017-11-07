In time for winter, Community Coffee Co. introduced a new, limited-time varietal: Community Dark Chocolate Peppermint Coffee. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, the medium-roast coffee offers a blend of rich dark chocolate and smooth peppermint, the company says. The product is packaged in 12-ounce bags of ground coffee and single-serve pod boxes. A 12-ounce bag of ground coffee has a suggested retail price of $6.49 in select markets.

Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La.

Telephone: 800/884-5282

Internet: www.communitycoffee.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Select Arabica coffee and natural and artificial flavorings.