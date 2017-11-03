Lifeway Elixir

New ProductsAlternative Drinks

November 3, 2017
Lifeway Foods Inc., a provider of kefir, launched Elixir, a new line of probiotic sodas. Elixir is offered in four flavors: Ginger, Hibiscus, Elderberry and Tangerine. All of the flavors are lactose and gluten free, and packed with probiotics and vitamins, the company says. The products are caffeine free and non-GMO, and feature between 45 and 70 calories in a 12-ounce bottle.

Lifeway Foods Inc., Morton Grove, Ill.
Telephone: 847/967-1010
Internet: http://lifewaykefir.com/
Distribution: National
Ingredients: Elderberry: Carbonated water, organic cane sugar, organic coconut water concentrate, organic natural elderberry flavor, elderberry juice concentrate, citric acid, organic inulin, Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30 6086 and organic stevia leaf extract. 

