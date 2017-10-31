In an effort to embrace the United States’ growing appreciation for Japanese culture and traditions, Umenoyado USA introduced Haikara Sake. The product’s flavor profiles and packaging were designed to be more approachable to Americans, the company says. At 12.5 percent alcohol by volume, Haikara Sake is offered in two Japanese fruit flavors: Momo, which is derived from a type of Japanese peach that is larger and softer than Western peaches, delivering a taste that is described as delicate and sweet; and Yuzu, which is made with a Japanese citrus fruit that looks like a small grapefruit and tastes similar to a mandarin orange with overtones of lemon, the company says. With a suggested retail price of $34.99, 720-ml bottles of Haikara Sake are available in select markets.

Umenoyado USA, New York

Telephone: 305/299-6947

Internet: http://haikarasake.com/

Distribution: Select markets