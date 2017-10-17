California's regional wine associations unite

In the wake of the devastating wildfires in Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties in California, participating wineries and other wine-loving businesses throughout California are donating a portion of their proceeds during the month of October to support those affected by the devastating Northern California wildfires.

The association is encouraging consumers to visit these participating hashtag #CAWINESTRONG Partner Businesses throughout the month to contribute and make a difference in the lives of those who have lost everything.

New wineries and other wine-loving businesses are joining daily, so consumers should check the website often, follow #CAWineStrong on social media and look for the #CAWineStrong logo at participating businesses, it says.

The association announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from the CAWineStrong fundraising campaign will be donated to the following local charities to directly benefit individuals and families affected by the wildfires.

Napa Valley Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund

Community Foundation of Sonoma County's Resilience Fund

Community Foundation of Mendocino County

If the fires extend into other wine regions, it will expand its distribution reach to include those areas as well.

Direct monetary donations also are being accepted online at CAWINESTRONG.COM.