Woodbridge wine releases Stacked Singles

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is launching a convenient way for consumers to enjoy wines every day with the new Woodbridge Stacked Singles. The packaging option offers a 187-ml, single-serving of wine in a convenient and portable shatter-proof cup, the company says. Woodbridge Stacked Singles are perfect for fall tailgates and fireside sipping at home because no wine glass or bottle opener is required, just peel open and enjoy, it adds. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Stacked Singles are available in single-format servings for $2.49 at national wine retailers.