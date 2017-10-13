Ingredion unveils plating agent

For use in the United States and Canada, Ingredion Inc. unveiled the N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent, a high-capacity carrier that allows manufacturers to economically transform a variety of oil- and water-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients, the company says. The ingredient is a next-generation plating agent with a unique, porous structure that increases the surface area exposed to liquids, facilitating absorption. Due to the non-gelatinized and unique granular structure of the ingredient, it can be used to carry high-flavor concentrations that freely flow through processing equipment and evenly mix into food and beverage recipes, it adds. The structure and composition of the N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent contributes to an optimal particle size and low-bulk density that can deliver a plating capacity of as much as 40 percent. This means 100 grams of N-ZORBIT 2144 can plate as much as 70 grams of liquid, delivering far more than traditional carriers such as maltodextrin, the company states. N-ZORBIT 2144 plating agent can be used to deliver powdered versions of oil- and water-based flavors and seasonings. It also adds thick honey, chocolate syrup and other viscous fluids to the range of ingredients that can be made into powders without the added expense of spray drying.

