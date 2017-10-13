Ingredient suppliers announce study, FDA approvals

The International Food Additives Council, a global association representing manufacturers of food ingredients, announced a new study on carrageenan, which demonstrates that the ingredient does not induce inflammation in human cells as claimed by carrageenan critics. The study, which was conducted by toxicologist and carrageenan expert James M. McKim Jr., recently was accepted for publication by the peer-reviewed journal Food and Toxicology. This pivotal study represents the culmination of two years of research, it adds.

St. Louis-based Bunge North America, the North American arm of Bunge Ltd., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its petition for a qualified health claim linking consumption of soybean oil to reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Bunge independently filed a petition with the FDA that included a summary of human clinical studies from top nutrition researchers demonstrating the heart-health potential of soybean oil. Upon review, the FDA will allow companies to communicate that soybean oil might reduce coronary heart disease risk and lower LDL-cholesterol when replacing saturated fat and not increasing calories, it says.

Flavorchem Corp., Downers Grove, Ill., unveiled its new website: flavorchem.com. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily find information using multiple navigations, the company says. Upon entering, visitors are greeted with striking visuals and concise text, providing a full spectrum of Flavorchem’s wide range of products and services, it adds. The website also allows users to access and share information across major social media platforms, such as global trends, news and product launches.

Beneo Inc., Parsippany, N.J., announced that it expanded its NAFTA sales and support team. The following are the new members: Mike Dail, regional sales manager of the Midwest United States; Rick Jackson, regional sales manager of the Great Lakes United States; Ernesto Duarte, sales manager, who will support sales activities in Mexico with a focus on the northern area; Steve Gumeny, NAFTA regional product manager for rice ingredients and functional proteins; and Carolina Saenz, sales assistant for the NAFTA team.

Treatt, Bury St. Edmunds, England, announced the re-signing of a long-term agreement with Endeavour Speciality Chemicals (Robinson Brothers Ltd.) for the global distribution of its U.K.-manufactured specialty High Impact Aroma Chemicals to the flavor and fragrance sectors. Treatt has been the exclusive global distributor of High Impact Aroma Chemicals for Endeavour for more than 20 years, having been recognized for its sales and distribution capabilities to both global flavor and fragrance houses and fast-moving consumer goods brands.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Glanbia Nutritionals introduced ProTherma hydrolyzed whey protein for the hot ready-to-mix powdered beverage and food markets. ProTherma is an agglomerated hydrolyzed whey protein designed to withstand high temperatures, which gives it the ability to stay soluble and stable when added to hot water and completely dissolves with no coagulation, the company says. Consisting of 85 percent high-density, low-lactose protein, ProTherma is a convenient way to achieve protein fortification in hot ready-to-mix powdered applications that include coffees, teas, hot chocolates, malt drinks, soups, oatmeals, coffee pods and coffee creamers. ProTherma also is GRAS, kosher and halal approved, it adds.

FutureCeuticals Inc., Momence, Ill., announced the appointment of Nagendra Rangavajla as its chief science officer. In this role, Rangavajla will use his vast knowledge of the industry and technical expertise to lead the research and development team in envisioning, evaluating and setting scientific priorities; organizing the scientific team and capabilities; coordinating communication; and providing the administrative structure that supports the scientific team.