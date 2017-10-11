Stone Brewing announced its latest seasonal beer, Stone Vengeful Spirit IPA. The new brew is available nationwide in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, the company says. Stone Vengeful Spirit IPA offers an intense aroma of pineapple, citrus, passion fruit and guava, and offers a robust fruity flavor supported by a hint of malt, it says. A hazy gold color, the beer is refreshing, smooth and appropriately bitter, it adds. Stone Vengeful Spirit IPA is 7.3 percent alcohol by volume.

Stone Brewing Co., Escondido, Calif.

Telephone: 760/294-7899

Internet: www.stonebrewing.com

Distribution: National