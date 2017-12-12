Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
Jameson Irish Whiskey, a brand of Pernod Ricard USA, introduced Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition, which combines the taste of Jameson and hoppy notes from India pale ale (IPA) craft beer. The product joins the Caskmates line of whiskeys and is made using the same process established with Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, the original whiskey and beer collaboration, the company says. Starting from Midleton distillery, a local Irish brewery received oak whiskey barrels to be filled with its local craft IPA. Once the IPA has imparted its citrus notes, the barrels are sent back to Jameson to be reused to finish Jameson Original, thus creating Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition, it says. As a result of the time in the IPA barrels, the whiskey enhances the taste of Jameson with a crisp, hoppy finish, it adds. Available nationwide, Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition is 40 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750-ml bottle.
Pernod Ricard USA, New York
Telephone: 212/372-5400
Internet: www.jamesonwhiskey.com/us/
Distribution: National
