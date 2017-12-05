Moustache Coffee Club debuts artificial intelligence program

This month, the Moustache Coffee Club, Los Angeles, debuted an artificial intelligence (AI) program that recommends specific coffees to its members based on their taste preferences. The AI evaluates coffee based on attributes including flavor notes, production methods and area of origin before selecting and shipping subscribers a coffee that best fits each subscriber's individual preferences, the company says.

The Moustache Coffee Club's new AI continually learns subscribers' taste in coffees to provide an ever-increasing level of personalized service. After each delivery, the program adjusts subscribers' taste profile based on their reactions to the coffee they received. It uses this profile to make a new selection for the subscriber's next shipment of coffee, automatically refining selections to reflect the subscriber's preferences, it explains.

The AI system was introduced in conjunction with the Moustache Coffee Club's new Classic Profiles: a series of coffees that emphasize smoother, chocolatey flavors and lower acidity.

"Specialty coffee covers a wide range of flavors, and many people have trouble knowing which ones they're going to enjoy ahead of time," Moustache Coffee Club Founder Sean Reilly said in a statement. "Since we added even more options to the subscription, we needed a way to help our subscribers get the most out of their membership. The AI plugs right into our existing process and helps tailor our deliveries to each customer. The goal is great coffee, every time"