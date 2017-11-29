Cafecito Energy Shot
Cafecito LLC now offers its self-titled coffee-flavored energy shot nationwide. The dietary supplement shot is sugar free and contains only 4 calories, the company says. The product provides energy via a blend of B vitamins, Panax ginseng, taurine and caffeine, and features a sweetened coffee flavor, it adds. Each 2-ounce shot has a suggested retail price of $2.79 nationwide.
Cafecito LLC, Coral Gables, Fla.
Telephone: 855/857-3447
Internet: www.cafecitoenergy.com
Distribution: National
