afri cola
With more than 80 years of history in Germany, afri cola was re-introduced in the United States nationwide. Afri cola is a premium cola made with real sugar and natural flavors, featuring a bold taste that is enhanced by an extra caffeinated kick by containing twice as much caffeine as other colas, the company says. An 11.2-ounce bottle of afri cola has a suggested retail price of $1.99 nationwide.
afri cola USA, Napa Calif.
Telephone: 530/955-1765
Internet: www.africola-usa.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: Water, sugar, carbon dioxide, caramel color, phosphoric acid, caffeine, ascorbic acid and natural flavor.
