NPEE welcomes more than 450 new exhibitors

The 32nd Annual Natural Products Expo East (NPEE), which took place Sept. 13-16, hosted more than 1,500 brands including 451 first-time exhibitors and more than 29,000 community members. Both large and small brands continue to launch innovative products that further their health, wellness, community building and sustainability missions.

The following are some highlights from beverage exhibitors:

Arteasans Beverages, maker of 5-calorie, ready-to-drink iced tea infusions, showcased its full, six-flavor lineup.

Califia Farms LLC unveiled Cold Brew Concentrates, a new line of premium cold-brew coffee concentrates offered in Vanilla Tolteca, Signature Blend and Mocha flavors.

CORE Nutrition unveiled new offerings. Joining the CORE Organic range in February are Cherry Berry Lime and Orange Mango. Also in February, CORE Hydration will introduce 30-ounce six-packs. CORE Nutrition also is celebrating the rolling launch of a new line of sparkling energy beverages under the CORE Organic Energy branding — starting on both coasts in California and in the Mid-Atlantic region. The newest flavor, Tropical Coconut, will debut alongside the roll-out in select markets in December.

DRINKmaple announced three new flavors, offering twists on the brand’s classic maple and watermelon waters. The new flavors include Grapefruit Maple Water and Raspberry Lemon Maple Water, flavored versions of DRINKmaple Organic Maple Water, and Tart Cherry Watermelon Water, a flavored version of DRINKmelon Organic Watermelon Water.

DRY Sparkling announced the expanded national distribution of limited-edition 750-ml Celebration Bottles of Ginger and Cranberry DRY Sparkling to select Kroger, Cost Plus/World Market and BevMo stores, as well as several regional chains and specialty stores.

Evolution Fresh previewed its 2018 innovations. The Evolution Fresh Daily Probiotic Smoothie line features four new organic smoothies — Organic Date-licious Greens, Organic Banana Date, Organic Dark Chocolate Orange and Organic Mango Chai — and the Evolution Fresh Complete Smoothie line features three new organic smoothies: Organic Greens, Organic Strawberry and Organic Banana.

SANAVI Organic Flavored Sparkling Spring Waters, a brand of 100% All Natural Inc., announced that a seventh flavor joined the SANAVI line this fall: Pomegranate Peach.

Natural Products Expo West & Engredea will take place at the newly expanded Anaheim Convention Center from March 7 to 11, 2018. BI