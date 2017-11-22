Rolling Standard Midwestern Four-Grain Whiskey
Union Horse Distilling Co. announced the release of Rolling Standard Midwestern Four-Grain Whiskey. The new spirit marries wheated bourbon and American single malt and is the first in the company’s Distiller Series, a collection of experimental and artistic works of Union Horse distillers, the company says. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of America’s railways, Rolling Standard is a complex and bold whiskey handcrafted from locally sourced barley, wheat, corn and rye. Aged in American oak barrels, the 92-proof spirit delivers robust notes of vanilla, maple, almond and dark fruit with a hint of cinnamon. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Rolling Standard is available in select markets in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California with a suggested retail price between $31 and $33.
Union Horse Distilling Co., Lenexa, Kan.
Telephone: 913/492-3275
Internet: www.unionhorse.com
Distribution: Select markets
