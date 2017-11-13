Stoneridge Orchards Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

Royal Ridge Fruits announced that its Stoneridge Orchards brand is introducing Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, a new liquid twist on its popular dried Montmorency cherries. The product is the first juice launched in the brand’s portfolio of premium fruit products, the company says. Each bottle of the Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate contains as many as 1,000 individual cherries, providing a rich sources of the fruit’s natural nutrients, it says. All of the ingredients in the juice are natural, non-GMO and gluten free, it adds. Offered in All Natural and Organic varieties, the product will be available in select U.S. markets through the company’s retailer network packaged in 16-ounce bottles.

Royal Ridge Fruits, Royal City, Wash.

Telephone: 509/346-1520

Internet: www.stoneridgeorchards.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: All Natural: Montmorency cherries, cane sugar and sunflower oil.