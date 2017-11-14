Suppliers streamline processing, quality control operations

A super combination



(Image courtesy of Sidel Group)

At drinktec, the Sidel Group debuted an all-in-one solution for the production of water and carbonated soft drinks: the Super Combi. Designed and engineered as a single smart solution, the next-generation machine integrates five process steps — preform feeder, blower, labeler, filler/capper and cap feeder — into an all-in-one smart system. To deliver self-optimizing performance and increase long-term value, the Super Combi combines intelligent automation with innovative technologies of connected machines and data-analytics management. Autonomous regulation is achieved via the Sidel Intelli-adjust, which controls the system’s performance and automatically applies needed adjustments. Long-term enhancement, reduced maintenance time and minimal downtime can be achieved through intuitive interfaces such as augmented reality guidance and GPS localization. Other features include an efficiency improvement tool (EIT) that provides time reports on changeovers, label or cap shortages and possible faults; improved root cause analysis (RCA) software for intuitive intervention and easy problem solving; and guided troubleshooting to reduce operator skill requirements. The machine minimizes the use of resources, yet pushes the boundaries of ultra-lightweight bottle production and handling assisted by the integration of the labeling process. Consumption of electrical power also is reduced by as much as 45 percent, preform-heating time is lowered by as much as 15 percent and, with the option of AirEco2 double air-recovery, a 35 percent reduction in the use of compressed air also can be achieved, the company says.

Sidel Group, 5600 Sun Court, Norcross, Ga., 30092;

678/221-3087; sidel.com.

Keeping pace with HPP



(Image courtesy of JBT/Avure Technologies)

At Process Expo, JBT/Avure Technologies launched a new high-pressure processing (HPP) machine, the AV-M. Like its predecessor, the AV-X, the new AV-M is expandable with a scalable capacity of as much as 180 percent with a slightly smaller footprint, the company says. The AV-M easily upgrades from 20M to 30M to 40M with the highest possible throughput. The scalable machine enables companies to expand HPP production as production needs increase, without the expense or added floor space of a second machine. HPP demand is being driven by consumers’ desires for clean-label, natural foods and beverages and manufacturers who want the food safety benefits, better taste, texture and nutrition of HPP products, it adds.

JBT/Avure Technologies, 1830 Airport Exchange Blvd.,

Suite 160, Erlanger, Ky. 41018; 614/255-6633; avure-hpp-foods.com.

An instrument of control



(Image courtesy of KHS USA)

At drinktec, KHS USA showcased an extended system of its monitoring instrument, the KHS Innoline MES, which is designed to facilitate a streamlined production management system and bring beverage producers closer to a digitized smart factory by providing greater transparency in line monitoring and order management. The Innoline MES issues travel commands to laser-guided, driverless transportation vehicles (LGVs), which are responsible for the automated material and product flow between filling and packaging lines and the logistics setup. The software also has been customized for the beverage industry and features a track-and-trace module for the detailed tracking and tracing of materials while analyzing consumption and expansions in the line monitoring and order management modules. Other features of the requirement-based system include new order material tracking modules, which record and track raw materials, supplies and operating materials; linkage with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for the planning and controlling of resources; and consistent quality in a flexible configuration that includes graphically enhanced line monitoring modules that display production data and key performance indicators on the system’s screens for easy viewing by operators.

KHS USA, 880 Bahcall Court, Waukesha, Wis. 53186;

262/797-7200; khs.com.

An inverted, aseptic valve



(Image courtesy of GEA Group)

At drinktec, the GEA Group unveiled its new inverted, aseptic and application-oriented valve. The inverted RVIN control valve has welded stainless steel bellows and can be variably adjusted to many different production environments due to its modular design, it says. The new valve type is characterized by the inverted structure of the control cone, making it suitable for application processes in which commercial aseptic stroke valves would have to close with the product flow. Welded metal bellows form the core component, hermetically seal the product chamber against the atmosphere and are designed to meet the highest quality and safety requirements. Designed based on the proven GEA Aseptomag valve series and its modular system, the inverted RVIN control valve, in contrast to conventional control valves, has its control contour on the side facing away from the bellows, so that it can be closed against the flow direction even in application processes where the product enters the valve on the bellows side in the food, dairy and beverage industries, it says. Specifically designed for the GEA control valve, the single-part housing with two chambers ensures that no outward mechanical interfaces can endanger product safety on the negative pressure side. The valve is controlled via an electropneumatic positioner and permits precise positioning of the valve disc with a pneumatic actuator.

GEA Group, Peter–Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf,

Germany; +011/49-211-9136-1503; gea.com.

Processing beverages in bulk



(Image courtesy of Hiperbaric USA)

Designed to revolutionize the high-pressure processing (HPP) market, Hiperbaric USA offers the Hiperbaric 1050 Bulk, a patent-pending concept that enables beverages to be processed in bulk before bottling. The machine delivers a throughput of 10,000 liters an hour, or 2,640 gallons an hour, at the lowest processing cost and minimum energy consumption, it says. Ideal for large beverage production lines, the Hiperbaric 1050 Bulk can be used with any kind of packaging after HPP, regardless of the packaging material, design or size. Compared with current machinery on the market, the new concept will quadruple production, provide greater versatility in packaging material and reduce processing costs by as much as 50 percent, saving time and money, it adds. It also opens the door to other products to utilize HPP, for example beer packaged in glass, or juices packaged in cardboard, while enabling producers in the sector to adopt an already consolidated processing technique and offer their consumers quality products with excellent organoleptic, nutritional characteristics and longer shelf life.

Hiperbaric USA, 2250 N.W. 84th Ave., Unit 101,

Miami, Fla. 33122; 305/639-9770; hiperbaric.com.

Measuring can seams

Wilkens-Anderson Co. offers its SEAM360 as part of its line of quality-control equipment for cans. The SEAM360 is designed to improve speed and accuracy while eliminating human error and misinterpretation, the company says. Conventional seam inspection occurs at two or three points around a can, but the SEAM360 scans the entire circumference of the can in approximately eight seconds while simultaneously measuring seam thickness and seam height at 360 points to a 0.0002-inch resolution, it adds. The non-destructive SEAM360 quickly and expertly detects any can defects, such as false seams, seam bumps, broken chucks, droops, vees and knocked down flanges, the company says.

Wilkens-Anderson Co., 4525 W. Division St.,

Chicago, Ill. 60651; 773/384-4433; wacolab.com.

A winning combination



(Image courtesy of Gebo Cermex)

At drinktec, Gebo Cermex unveiled the OptiFeed crown feeder and the EvoFilm shrink-wrapping system, two new solutions designed to boost reliable and flexible production at improved speeds while also reducing environmental footprint and lowering total cost of ownership. Developed for the glass market, the OptiFeed crown feeder platform ensures quality and compliance of crowns even at speeds as fast as 81,000 crowns an hour, the company says. An integrated vision device allows unsuitable crowns to be spotted and seamlessly ejected, without stopping the flow. With sustainability in mind, the solution also removes the need for air because a mechanical discharge moves the crowns, keeping electrical power consumption at less than 1 kilowatt. Additionally, the crown feeder features a smart design with the option of right or left discharge at variable heights from 2 to 6.2 meters, with a small footprint and optimal ergonomics ensured by a user-friendly human-machine interface and full accessibility from ground level. Also making its world premiere at drinktec is EvoFilm, a robust, flexible, highly compact and energy-efficient shrink-wrapping system. Developed for the high-speed production segment, the solution integrates a gentle product infeed and optimized transfer zones, key features when reaching production speeds as fast as 150 cycles a minute in three lanes, it says. It also features primary and secondary packaging capability, precise film-handling process and fully automatic changeovers in about five minutes, making it possible to produce multiple configurations of SKUs while reducing downtime. To facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance, the system features a fully extractible film vacuum table while the greasing system and the lubrication of chains are both automatic. The EvoFilm also is equipped with a new, lightweight version of the shrink-tunnel belt, which can result in energy savings of as much as 40 percent along with a shorter warm-up time than its electrical counterpart, the company says.

Gebo Cermex, 5-7 Rue du Commerce, 67116 Reichstett,

Corcelles-lès-Cîteaux, France; 011/33-388-183-850; gebocermex.com.

Label printing made easy



(Image courtesy of Xeikon America Inc.)

At Labelexpo Europe, Xeikon America Inc., a division of the Flint Group, announced an expansion of its UV inkjet portfolio with its Xeikon PX3000, soon to be available in four- and five-color configurations. The new entry-level Xeikon PX2000 also was introduced and will be available in both color configurations. All presses within the Panther Series are powered by Xeikon’s Panther technology, use unique PantherCure UV inks and take advantage of the powerful Xeikon X-800 digital front-end, the company says. The Panther Series includes the high-end Xeikon PX3000 with a web width of 330 mm, or 13 inches, and the entry-level Xeikon PX2000 with a web width of 220 mm, or 8.7 inches. Both UV digital label presses are designed to run at print speeds as fast as 164.5 feet a minute for increased productivity and throughput on the most optimal web width. Additionally, the presses run with patented PantherCure UV inks, using a combination of LED and Mercury UV lights for curing with such benefits as more consistent curing with time, lower energy consumption, a longer lifetime of the curing source and limited heat exposure to the substrate, which makes it possible to print even on heat-sensitive substrates. The inks also are resistant to heat chemicals, water, scuffing and scratching, making them ideal for use on pressure-sensitive, self-adhesive labels used in the beverage industry. Xeikon Panther Series presses also feature full rotary printing with variable repeat, consistent 600 dpi at two-bit printing quality and the ability to print on common self-adhesive substrates including coated paper, vinyl, polyethylene, bi-axially oriented polypropylene films and PET materials. The Xeikon PX3000 will be commercially available in March 2018.

Xeikon America Inc., 1375 E. Irving Park Road,

Itasca, Ill. 60143; 630/438-7900; xeikon.com.

Software improves freight visibility



(Image courtesy of CX North America)

CX North America announced that it has developed and incorporated new functionality within its suite of freight visibility solutions. Replay is an advanced tracking feature that captures drivers’ traveled miles from job initiation to completion, along with vehicle speeds, locations and key event times (including arrivals and departures), the company says. The recorded information also can be downloaded into an electronic file for emailing or printing. The technology offers delivered in-full on-time, or on-time in-full, monitoring, enabling customers to closely monitor provider adherence to established schedules. Replay also supports a company’s ability to provide excellent customer service and consistently meet its time commitments by capturing drivers’ experience and, through comparison, identifying optimal driver practices and routes, especially for recurring destinations, it says. Additionally, should a customer dispute arise regarding driver arrival times, Replay’s intelligent data capture allows the carrier to easily produce tangible evidence for that delivery and other deliveries. Incorporated within the software as a solution (SaaS) and the Freight Vision Mobile App, Replay gives carriers and shippers another valuable tool to increase efficiency, control and customer satisfaction, it adds.

CX North America, 1608 Sylvestre Drive, Unit 4,

Tecumseh, Ontario N8N 2L9; 888/270-0482; cxnamerica.com.

Strong paper



(Image courtesy of Catalyst Paper Corp.)

Catalyst Paper Corp. recently launched Trident, a new wet-strength label paper ideal for application on glass and plastic bottles and large-format containers. Available in 47- and 60-pound basis weights, Trident is sustainably produced with available chain-of-custody certification from the Forest Stewardship Council, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification and Sustainable Forestry Initiative standards. The durable beverage label also provides excellent wet opacity, printability and labeling speed that will satisfy the needs of both converters and brand owners, the company says.

Catalyst Paper Corp., 3600 Lysander Lane, 2nd Floor,

Richmond, British Columbia, Canada V7B 1C3; 604/247-4400; catalystpaper.com.

A pack-ready process

At LabelExpo Europe, Karlville USA showcased its Pack Ready Laminator, which enables label converters to quickly and easily enter into the flexible packaging market with lower risk and a pre-established supply chain of materials. The new market approach allows HP Indigo press users to thermally laminate Indigo printed film with Pack Ready film and instantly achieve high bond strength with HP Indigo ElectroInk, a new technology developed in partnership with HP Indigo. The new approach will allow digital converters to eliminate cure time for instant converting and shipping. Overall cost and complexity barriers are lowered with the new concept, and the Pack Ready Lamination solution will enable HP Indigo customers to run small jobs with minimal waste and complexity versus traditional lamination systems, the company says.

Karlville USA, 3600 N.W. 59th St., Miami, Fla. 33142;

305/533-1051; karlville.com.