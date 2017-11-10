New ProductsBeer

Blazermania IPA

November 10, 2017
KEYWORDS citrus / craft beer / hops and malts / NBA / Pyramid Brewing Co.
No Comments

Pyramid Brewing Co. introduced a beer for the NBA’s Trail Blazers and its fans as they embrace the start of the regular season. Blazermania IPA, the breweries newest beer now is available to fans in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and single-serve, 22-ounce bottles. The IPA contains a clean and crisp malt body that serves as the platform for the beer’s citrusy hop flavors and aromas, the company says. The product’s packaging reflects 45 years of Trail Blazer spirit, bringing together fans with the use of iconic symbols throughout the design, it adds.

Pyramid Brewing Co., Seattle
Telephone: 206/682-8322
Internet: www.pyramidbrew.com
Distribution: Select markets 

