Lori’s Original Lemonade, Wild Strawberry Lemonade

Lori’s Original Lemonade LLC expanded its line of gourmet lemonades with the launch of two flavors: Original Lemonade and Wild Strawberry Lemonade. These two flavors add to the line, which also includes Lavender Lemonade, Ginger Lemonade and Lemongrass Lemonade. Made with all organic ingredients, Lori’s Original and Wild Strawberry lemonades are packaged in 16-ounce bottles, which retail for $2.99 in select markets.

Lori’s Original Lemonade LLC, Ventura, Calif.

Telephone: 805/640-6565

Internet: www.lorisoriginallemonade.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Wild Strawberry Lemonade: Organic lemon juice, organic cane sugar, organic strawberry puree, organic fruit and vegetable extracts for color, and organic strawberry flavor.