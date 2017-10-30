Debuting its lineup of non-alcohol craft beers, Bravus Brewing Co. introduced Bravus Non-Alcoholic India Pale Ale (IPA). With less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, the IPA is amber in color and features earthy, piney and fruity aromas and flavors with a low maltiness and medium sweetness, the company says. Packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce cans, Bravus Non-Alcoholic IPA has a suggested retail price of $7.99 in select markets.

Bravus Brewing Co., Newport Beach, Calif.

Telephone: 949/892-3120

Internet: www.bravus.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Water, malted barley, malted wheat, malted rye, flaked corn, flaked rice, hops and yeast.