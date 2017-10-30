New ProductsBeer

Bravus Non-Alcoholic IPA

October 30, 2017
KEYWORDS hops and malts / non-alcoholic beverages
Reprints
No Comments

Debuting its lineup of non-alcohol craft beers, Bravus Brewing Co. introduced Bravus Non-Alcoholic India Pale Ale (IPA). With less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, the IPA is amber in color and features earthy, piney and fruity aromas and flavors with a low maltiness and medium sweetness, the company says. Packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce cans, Bravus Non-Alcoholic IPA has a suggested retail price of $7.99 in select markets.

Bravus Brewing Co., Newport Beach, Calif.
Telephone: 949/892-3120
Internet: www.bravus.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Water, malted barley, malted wheat, malted rye, flaked corn, flaked rice, hops and yeast. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.