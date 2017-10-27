Dogfish Head Craft Brewery released its newest IPA — Liquid Truth Serum — to retailers, restaurants and refrigerator shelves in select markets. The brew is made with an innovative process that creates a brew that is super-aromatic and juicy-hoppy without being deceptively bitter, the company says. The process involves pelletized, powdered, leaf and liquefied hops that are all added post boil to create an intensely aromatic ale with soft, citrusy fruit hop notes, it explains. At 6.8 percent alcohol by volume, Liquid Truth Serum IPA is hazy and golden orange in color with a slightly citrus zest finish, it adds.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Del.

Telephone: 302/684-1000

Internet: www.dogfish.com

Distribution: Select markets