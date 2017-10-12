Caskai North America Inc. announced the launch of its first product in the United States: Caskai Sparkling Cascara Infusion. The product is made with sun-dried, premium Cascara — the dried husk of the coffee cherry — from Arabica coffee produced in the highlands of Panama and Nicaragua, the company says. The coffee is brewed with spring water from the Alps and blended with cane sugar, carbonation and citrus acid, it says. Each 9.3-ounce bottle contains 44 calories and is a natural source of energy, antioxidants, essential fatty acids and protein, it adds. Caskai Sparkling Cascara Infusion will be available in Davidson, N.C. and Seattle, with distribution expansion expected in 2018.

Caskai North America Inc., Davidson, N.C.

Email: drink@caskai.com

Internet: www.caskai.com

Distribution: Select markets