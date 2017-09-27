Brockmans Gin releases holiday packaging

New York-based Brockmans Gin, the super-premium gin, is gearing up for the holidays with a gift carton designed to help retailers drive incremental sales of Brockmans during the busy holiday season, it says. Dark and sophisticated, the sleek holiday gift tube mirrors the elegant, tactile bottle while providing legal-drinking-age consumers with a premium and convenient gifting option, it adds.

“Brockmans is the quintessential spirit to celebrate with this holiday and a perfect centerpiece for any celebration,” said Bob Fowkes, marketing director and co-founder of Brockmans Gin, in a statement. “Our distinctive, signature taste is created with a blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries, coriander, bitter-sweet orange peel and juniper berries. This combination of botanicals is steeped in pure grain spirit for up to 24 hours to release the flavors and then distilled in a traditional copper still. Conventional gin aromas of juniper and angelica marry with the refreshing citrus flavors and the rounder top notes of blueberry and blackberry resulting in a gin that is so smooth it can be enjoyed on its own over ice or as the primary ingredient in a range of classic and contemporary cocktails.”

Brockmans Gin’s gift pack will be available beginning in November in 750-ml format with a suggested price of $34.99.