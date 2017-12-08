Newport Storm Brewery Annual Release ’17
Coastal Extreme Brewing Co. LLC, doing business as Newport Storm Brewery, announced its Annual Release ’17. This year’s release is inspired by the German lagers and technical traditions of German brewers, the company says. After a long, cold fermentation with Bavarian lager yeast strain, the annual tradition is bottled at 11 percent alcohol by volume. With the help of two German hops, Saphir and Tettenang, and rye grains, the yeast strain made this medium amber colored lager full with sweet malty notes of fig and spicy notes of rye, it says. Packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $15, Newport Storm Brewery’s Annual Release ’17 is available in select markets.
Coastal Extreme Brewing Co. LLC, Newport, R.I.
Telephone: 41/849-5232
Internet: www.newportstorm.com
Distribution: Select markets
