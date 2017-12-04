High Dive Napa Valley
Share A Splash Wine Co. introduced High Dive Napa Valley, a limited-production, proprietary red blend that is an homage to the classic Napa Valley blends of the 1970s, showcasing the best of Napa’s terroir with classic restraint, the company says. The blend also is Share A Splash’s first entry into the Napa Valley, luxury wine market. The vineyard sourcing for the 14.5 percent alcohol-by-volume red blend plays a key role in the wine, with the Oakville AVA giving ripe fruit and richness, while the Carneros AVA gives a fresh acidity, combined with elegance and finesse, according to the company. High Dive is meant to be a reflection of the two distinct micro-climates, offering a true assemblage of the sub AVAs, the company says. A 750-ml bottle of High Dive has a suggested retail price of $95 in select markets.
Share A Splash Wine Co., Healdsburg, Calif.
Telephone: 650/665-7186
Internet: www.highdivecellars.com
Distribution: Select markets
