Råvo Vodka
Palm Bay International announced the addition of Råvo Vodka to its spirits portfolio. Råvo is a 100 percent natural, certified gluten-free vodka made in the traditional Swedish fashion from winter wheat, continuously distilled five times and blended with natural spring water, the company says. The palate has a subtle but balanced sweetness with a pleasant, smooth mouth feel, the company says. Råvo Vodka is available in select markets with plans for nationwide roll-out at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750-ml bottle.
Palm Bay International, Port Washington, N.Y.
Telephone: 516/802-4700
Internet: www.palmbay.com
Distribution: Select markets
