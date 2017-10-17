Ménage à Trois Decadence

Ménage à Trois launched Decadence, a new Cabernet Sauvignon. At 13.8 percent alcohol by volume, Decadence is made with a blend of 84 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 10 percent Petite Sirah and 6 percent Merlot, the company says. The red wine blend features berry aromas with a touch of bittersweet chocolate. Offering an elegant structure, opulent black cherry, blackcurrant and blackberry flavors that mingle with vanilla spice on the palate leading to a smooth, lingering finish, the company says. A 750-ml bottle of Decadence has a suggested retail price of $14 in select markets.

Ménage à Trois, Oakville, Calif.

Telephone: 707/944-2565

Internet: www.Menageatroiswines.com

Distribution: Select markets