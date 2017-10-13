ADM expands portfolio of plant-based ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) announced that it has expanded its line of plant-based functional extracts to include green tea, an antioxidant blend, and acerola, a tropical fruit that is rich in vitamin C as well as bioflavonoids and other nutritional ingredients, the company says. These products deliver a concentrated amount of naturally occurring phytonutrients that are ideal for boosting nutrition in a variety of food, drink and supplement applications, it adds. Labeled as fruit, vegetable, tea or other plant-based extracts and with no discernible taste or texture, these functional extracts make it easier for customers to incorporate clean, clear, delicious and nutritionally dense products with consumer-preferred ingredients, it states.

ADM uses specific sources and techniques to ensure that each extract contains standardized amounts of phytonutrients so that developers can be confident they’re delivering the exact amount intended at each and every use. For example, ADM’s green tea extract is standardized to 90 percent polyphenols and 50 percent EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate) and is made from unfermented leaves, which contain a high concentration of antioxidant compounds. ADM’s functional extracts are soluble and can be used in a variety of applications, including beverages and dietary supplements.

