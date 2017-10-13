La Rubia Blonde Ale now in cans

Last month, Wynwood Brewing Co. introduced La Rubia Blonde Ale in cans. After years of consumer requests, Wynwood is excited to deliver the perfect vessel to take La Rubia and its loyal Miami supporters to new adventures and places, the company says. “We wanted people to have the right brew that fits South Florida lifestyle in an outdoor-friendly packaging,” said Luis Brignoni, Wynwood’s founder, in a statement. “Fishing, boating, the beach, golf courses, arenas, everything — these are the places for cans and for La Rubia.” La Rubia cans are available throughout South Florida in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.