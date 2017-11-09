Comax Flavors releases 2017 flavor trends

Comax Flavors released new primary research on consumers’ behavior, usage and attitudes toward flavored water. This is the third study of the company’s primary market research program.

The Flavored Water study was fielded in March 2017 with 500 U.S. respondents aged 18-70+, half of which were parents of children aged 3-17. “According to the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC) and International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), water is outpacing other beverage categories particularly soda and juice. Recognizing that consumers are substituting flavored water in lieu of soda and juice, Comax wanted to investigate flavored water consumption habits and usage among the general population,” states Catherine Armstrong, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Comax Flavors.

Comax has partnered with Amy Marks-McGee of Trendincite LLC to manage the market research program and Costello Creative Group to translate the data into creative, fun and easy-to-read infographics. Additional Comax studies include: nutrition and performance products, yogurt, alternative dairy products and sweet baked goods.

