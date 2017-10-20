Green Bee announced the launch of a new line of unsweetened sparkling waters. The lineup is made with transparent ingredients sourced from U.S. farmers for freshness and quality, the company says. Green Bee Sparkling Waters are offered in three flavors: Lemon, Ginger and Maine Wild Blueberry. As part of its initial launch, the sparkling waters will be available nationwide at Luke’s Lobster restaurants. The sparkling waters have a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a 12-ounce bottle.

Green Bee, Brunswick, Maine

Telephone: 800/494-0802

Internet: www.drinkgreenbee.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredient: Ginger: Carbonated water, fresh ginger and citric acid.