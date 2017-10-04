Treo is introducing three new flavors of its birch water at Natural Products Expo East. Raspberry Lemonade, Kiwi Watermelon and Orange Apricot will join the lineup, which now includes seven flavors. Treo infuses hand-tapped birch water from birch trees in Vermont with a blend of organic juices, fruit flavors and natural sweeteners, with one gram of sugar and 10 calories in each serving, the company says. Treo birch waters are available in major retailers such as Wegmans, Albertson’s Safeway, Stop & Shop, Giant, ShopRite, Acme, Fairway, Jewel Osco, Woodman’s Markets, DeCicco’s, Best Market, Earthfare, among others.

Treo Brands LLC, Harrison, N.Y.

Telephone: 914/341-1850

Internet: www.drinktreo.com

Distribution: National