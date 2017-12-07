Vermont Village Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars
Expanding its portfolio of apple cider vinegar beverages, Vermont Village introduced a new line of organic Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars. The drinking vinegars were developed to bring healthy lifestyle consumers a portable, easy-to-drink way to enjoy the health benefits of raw apple cider vinegar, the company says. The new line utilizes a hybrid brewing process to capture the full flavor of each hand-selected ingredient to result in a ready-to-drink product that maintains its health benefits, it adds. Available in two flavors, Lemon Mint and Lime Ginger, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Drinking Vinegars are crafted in small batches using carefully sourced, organic and clean ingredients, a combination of purees and all-natural extracts, which are blended with spring water, raw apple cider vinegar and organic unsweetened apple juice. Packaged in single-serve, 14-ounce bottles, the line has a suggested retail price of $2.49 for a single bottle, or $14.50 for a six-pack at Walmart stores nationwide and online at the company’s website.
Vermont Village, Barre, Vt.
Telephone: 802/479-2558
Internet: http://vermontvillage.com/
Distribution: National
