Backpack Wine Rowdy Red

Backpack Wine, a brand of Source Code Beverage, introduced a new varietal joining its lineup of canned wines: Rowdy Red. This blend of Washington State Merlot and Syrah has velvety dark cherry and plum notes, the company says. Like the rest of the lineup, Rowdy Red is packaged in four-packs of 250-ml, single-serve cans, which are convenient and portable, it adds. The new varietal is rolling out this fall and will be available throughout the United States with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Source Code Beverage, Oak Brook, Ill.

Internet: https://backpack-wine.com

Distribution: National