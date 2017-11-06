Basil Hayden’s, a brand of Beam Suntory Inc., introduced its first-ever permanent addition to its portfolio: Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye. Much like Basil Hayden’s flagship bourbon, its Dark Rye is designed to stand out, uniting the duo of Kentucky straight rye whiskey and Canadian rye with a splash of California port, the company says. Deep amber with ruby undertones, Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye offers oaky aromas that are balanced with dark berries and molasses on the nose. The rye whiskey features a complex blend of caramel, dried fruit and oak with additional notes of spice and a rounded mouthfeel along with a finish of lingering dried fruit and a hint of sweetness and rye spice notes, it adds. Bottled at 80 proof, the product is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $39.99 nationwide.

Beam Suntory Inc., Chicago

Internet: www.basilhaydens.com

Distribution: National