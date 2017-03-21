Readers name their favorite new beverage of February

In case you hadn’t heard (I’m sure you have), bottled water overtook carbonated soft drinks as the No. 1 beverage sold in the United States based on volume in 2016. With consumers showing their love for bottled water, it is no wonder that brand owners are introducing new products into this category.

The readers of Beverage Industry also have shown their appreciation for bottled water in the Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for February. With 39 percent of the vote, CForce Premium Artesian Water came away as the monthly winner.

Founded by Gena and Chuck Norris, CForce Bottling Co. introduced CForce Premium Artesian Water in select markets. Sourced from Navasota, Texas, the artesian water is naturally filtered through 23,000-year-old volcanic rock and then deposited into a deep, sustainable aquifer, the company says.

But bottled water was not the only new product that caught readers’ attention. Backpack Wines came in at No. 2 in the poll with 11 percent of the vote. A brand of Source Code Beverage, the canned wines are available in Cheeky Rose and Snappy White varietals, which each contain an alcohol-by-volume content of 11.5 percent.

The New Products tab on www.bevindustry.com has many great alcohol and non-alcohol releases from this month, so be sure to check them out. Readers also can come back April 5 for the next online poll. Voting ends at 4 p.m. ET April 24.