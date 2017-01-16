Nomva launches pouch packaging redesign

New Packages

Nomva announced a newly redesigned flexible pouch.
January 16, 2017
Nomva, a line of on-the-go probiotic smoothies, announced newly redesigned flexible pouch packs. Each redesigned package highlights the clean, USDA-organic and fiber-rich ingredients used, while maintaining the no-spill, squeezable “happiness flask” format, the company says. The line includes new, playful names for the five flavors: Applestack, Everberry, Kale Yeah, Strawnana and Tropicarrot, it adds. Additionally, the new packages also showcase the brand’s recent validation from the Non-GMO Project.

