JUST water releases multi-packs
Packaging produced using plant-based packaging
JUST water recently launched six-packs of its responsibly sourced and packaged 100 percent spring water, which now is available at Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, the company says. Released in response to consumer demand, the new six-pack features a light blue recyclable case and is available for a suggested retail price of $6.29, it adds. The JUST water bottle is made from 82 percent renewable resources by using plant-based plastic derived from sugarcane and FSC-certified paper and creates up to 74 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional PET plastic bottles, it says.
