LIFEWTR releases Series 2 labels

New labels feature works from female artists

August 15, 2017
To help advance opportunities for women in the arts, premium-bottled-water brand LIFEWTR announced it is featuring bold and abstract designs from female artists on its Series 2 bottle labels. Released in a series of three, LIFEWTR labels change several times a year and each series supports a culturally relevant theme. Series 2 will focus on elevating women in the arts, while Series 1 featured designs from emerging artists in the public art space. Launching on shelves now as Series 1 phases out, LIFEWTR Series 2 bottles showcase the works of bold artists who hail from the United States and United Kingdom. The artists featured are Trudy Benson, who is known for her large-scale abstract paintings; Lynnie Z, who possesses a distinctive style melding high energy with a bold, bright color palate to create mysterious characters; and Adrienne Gaither, a visual artist whose work explores identity and imagination through painting and installations, the company says. 

