EAS AdvantEDGE Carb-Control Shakes

EAS, a brand of Abbott Laboratories, announced the re-launch of AdvantEDGE Carb Control Shakes. The dairy-free shakes have 100 calories, 17 grams of protein, 24 essential vitamins and minerals, and 2.5 grams or less of net carbohydrates in an 11-ounce serving, the company says. The shakes do not contain sugar, or cholesterol, it adds. AdvantEDGE Carb Control shakes are available in four flavors: Chocolate Fudge, French Vanilla, Rich Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Cream. Available nationwide, the shakes are packaged in four-packs of 11-ounce, single-serve cartons, which have a suggested retail price of $6.49. Currently, the product is available at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, and other grocery and drug stores, as well as online at Amazon.com.

Abbot Laboratories, Columbus, Ohio

Telephone: 800/297-9776

Internet: www.eas.com

Distribution: National and online

Ingredients: Rich Dark Chocolate: Water; soy protein isolate; pea protein concentrate; cocoa powder (processed with alkali); less than 2 percent of: vitamin and mineral blend (potassium citrate, sodium citrate, calcium carbonate, magnesium phosphate, sodium ascorbate, sodium chloride, zinc gluconate, dl-alpha-tocopheryl acetate, niacinamide, manganese gluconate, calcium pantothenate, vitamin A palmitate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamine chloride hydrochloride, riboflavin, chromium chloride, folic acid, beta-carotene, vitamin D3, biotin, sodium molybdate, sodium selenite, potassium iodide, phytonadione and cyanocobalamin), natural and artificial flavor, cellulose gum, vegetable oil (high oleic sunflower oil and/or canola oil), liquid sucralose, soy lecithin, carrageenan, cellulose gel, acesulfame potassium, and gellan gum.