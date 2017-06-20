Readers name their favorite new beverage of May

Consumers love their functional beverages almost as much as they love coffee. One company sought to combine the two and that resonated with the readers of Beverage Industry.

In the New Product of the Month Readers’ Choice poll for May, VitaCup won the monthly poll by obtaining 29 percent of the vote. VitaCup launched its single-serve, K-Cup-style coffee and tea pods infused with vitamins. Available in three varieties — French Roast, French Vanilla and Green Tea — the new product contains a signature vitamin blend of B1, B5, B6, B9, B12, D3 and antioxidants, the company says. The Green Tea features a combination of matcha and moringa, it adds.

VitaCup edged out the second-place winner BeatBox MixTape. The “Shark Tank” boxed wines garnered 25 percent of the vote.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Cré, an all-natural botanical green liqueur. The craft spirit obtained 20 percent of the vote.

Whether its summer seasonals, new brands or line extensions, new products continue to hit the market and the Readers’ Choice poll. To vote for your favorite new beverages for the month of June, visit www.bevindustry.com on July 6. Voting will close at 4 p.m. ET on July 24.