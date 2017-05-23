Readers name their favorite beverage of April

As many are preparing for the upcoming long weekend, many stay-cationers will be stocking up on grilling favorites like hot dogs, burgers and beer. The readers of Beverage Industry also must have had their mind on beer during the Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for April.

With 42 percent of the vote, Malibu Beer captured the monthly honor. An imported lager from the Caribbean, the golden lager is flavored with a hint of natural coconut for a light tropical note and features 5 percent alcohol by volume, according to United States Beverage, the parent company of the brand.

For the No. 2 spot in the poll, there was a two-way tie between Zevia Energy and Dreaming Cow LUSH, which both respectively obtained 11 percent of the vote.

With summer just around the corner, summer seasonals and much more are sure to populate our New Products section. Be sure to come back June 5 for the May Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll. The poll will close at 4 p.m. ET on June 19.