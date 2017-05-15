Shock Top launches brand refresh

Shock Top rolled out its first major brand refresh. The new look and feel still embodies the carefree spirit of the brand, but with a fresh, youthful optimism, the company says. The new look will be reflected across all brand assets and activations, the company says. The new packaging will feature a dynamic look with a new logo, hand-drawn graphics and a reinvigorated Wedgehead, it adds. “Shock Top is known for its laid-back, carefree vibe, but this year, we’re growing up without letting go of being young. We’re turning up the volume with a vibrant, new energy and look that’s ready to shake things up,” said Jake Kirsch, vice president of Shock Top, in a statement.