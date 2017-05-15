BeerNew Packages

Shock Top launches brand refresh

New packaging features new Wedgehead, logo

Shock Top
Shock Top rolled out its first major brand refresh.
May 15, 2017
Shock Top rolled out its first major brand refresh. The new look and feel still embodies the carefree spirit of the brand, but with a fresh, youthful optimism, the company says. The new look will be reflected across all brand assets and activations, the company says. The new packaging will feature a dynamic look with a new logo, hand-drawn graphics and a reinvigorated Wedgehead, it adds. “Shock Top is known for its laid-back, carefree vibe, but this year, we’re growing up without letting go of being young. We’re turning up the volume with a vibrant, new energy and look that’s ready to shake things up,” said Jake Kirsch, vice president of Shock Top, in a statement.

