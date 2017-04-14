Jose Cuervo launches limited-edition anniversary bottles

Celebrating 222 years of tequila making, Jose Cuervo launched a limited-edition bottle series featuring the artwork of muralist and artist Ricardo Cavolo, who designed the intricate characters that are depicted on each of the four limited-edition bottles in the series. Each image represents a key character or moment in the brand’s history, the company says. Jose Cuervo partnered with Cavolo for his bold and convention-breaking spirit. He visually narrates the history of the brand across the Jose Cuervo Especial Gold and Silver bottles through four vivid illustrations: The Heart of an Industry, The Devil’s Water, A Special Lady and A Music Inspiration. “Jose Cuervo shares the same spirit of intensity that is found in my artwork, so it is a perfect union,” Cavolo said in a statement. “Working on this non-traditional canvas has given me the ability to take my art to people by way of a bottle that people can enjoy long after the tequila has been finished.” The limited-edition bottles are priced at $17.99 and are available nationwide.