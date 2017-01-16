Harmless Harvest introduces new 32-ounce bottle
New size rolls out at select Whole Foods Markets nationwide
Developed in response to consumer feedback, Harmless Harvest, an organic and Fair for Life-certified coconut water, introduced a new multi-serve, 32-ounce bottle that offers four servings of coconut water, the company says. Also available in 8.75- and 16-ounce sizes, the bottles are non-thermally pasteurized, it adds. The new 32-ounce bottles of Harmless Harvest Coconut Water are available at select Whole Foods Market stores. Additionally, a portion of the sales from each bottle is donated to a Fair for Life fund that benefits the local Thai communities where coconuts are harvested. “At Harmless Harvest, we are committed to creating delicious, nutrient-rich organic products, all while treating people fairly, treating the planet harmlessly and operating in a sustainable manner,” Chief Executive Officer Giannella Alvarez said in a statement. “The launch of the 32-ounce bottle is our latest way of replenishing the planet and giving back to the people and communities that produce Harmless Harvest Coconut Water.”
