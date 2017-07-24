Carbonated Soft DrinksNew Products

Brooklyn Organics Guava

July 24, 2017
KEYWORDS craft soda / ginger ale / non-GMO / organic beverages / stevia
Reprints
No Comments

Brooklyn Organics, a brand of BCGA Concept Corp., introduced the newest flavor joining its lineup of craft ginger ales: Guava. The new flavor is the fifth in the line, which also includes Classic, Cola, Acai and Coconut. The sugar-free ginger ales are sweetened with stevia, USDA-Certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, caffeine free and vegan, the company says. Packaged in 8.4-ounce cans, Brooklyn Organics Guava Craft Ginger Ale has a suggested retail price of $1.49 at select retailers in New York and New Jersey, as well as online at Amazon.com and Taldepot.com.

BCGA Concept Corp., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Telephone: 212/488-0661
Internet: www.brucecostgingerale.com
Distribution: Select markets and online
Ingredients: Carbonated water, organic ginger extract, organic guava flavor, organic natural flavors, organic stevia leaf extract and citric acid. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.