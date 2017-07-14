Essentia Water announces first national marketing campaign

A total eclipse

In celebration of the nation’s first solar eclipse in 99 years, which will take place Aug. 21, Backwards Distilling is inviting consumers to enjoy a vodka that is equally rare. At 40 percent alcohol by volume, the Eclipse Edition is a one-time special release of 307 Vodka, named after Wyoming’s area code and inspired by the state’s many opportunities for adventure, the company says. Made from scratch in Wyoming from Rocky Mountain water and Wyoming-grown corn and beet sugar, 307 is the go-to vodka for every adventure, the company says. The 307 Vodka Eclipse Edition is equally smooth and clean but made to celebrate a very special celestial occasion that occurs when the moon completely covers the sun, it adds.

Crazy Healthy like a ninja

POM Wonderful announced that it will once again partner with NBC TV for the ninth season of “American Ninja Warrior,” which began airing June 12. In addition to on-air integrations, POM will be part of the ongoing, digital editorial series titled “Crashing the Course.” Hosted by Alex Weber, “Crashing the Course” is a behind-the-scenes look at the show and what it takes to conquer the demanding obstacle course. Seven three- to seven-minute episodes of “Crashing the Course” are scheduled, and viewers can discover the secrets that push Ninja Warriors to their Crazy Healthy limits. The videos also will receive promotional support from NBCUniversal social media.

A frozen treat

Summer is here, and consumers are invited to cool off with Kelvin Slush Co., a certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free cocktail mix specially formulated for making premium frozen cocktails, the company says. Kelvin started as a food truck on the streets of Brooklyn in 2010, selling organic, non-alcohol slushies to thirsty New Yorkers. Today, the company focuses on the wholesale channel and collaborates with bars and restaurants to help them create and serve the perfect cocktails, it says. The mixes are available in six varietals: Citrus, Margarita, Ginger, Tea, Piña Colada and, its newest flavor, Frosé, a frozen rosé.

Unveiling a new identity

Essentia Water announced its first fully integrated, national campaign based on the brand’s belief that better hydration helps people do all of the things that make them extraordinary and “unlocks their full potential.” The campaign encompasses a new logo and tag line, a unique photography style, out-of-home elements, radio and digital placements, paid social media, influencer and field marketing, a new corporate website, and in-store displays and point-of-sale materials. A hand-painted mural in Williamsburg, N.Y., will feature a Snapchat wall with five overachieving influencers, it adds. “We started this brand evolution journey almost two years ago, so it’s exhilarating to see it finally come to life through hard work by our employees and partners,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ken Uptain said in a statement.

Celebrating summer

Malibu Rum officially kicked off its 101 Days of Because Summer campaign, sharing original, inspiring content everyday throughout the 101 days of summer via its digital and social channels. The content will encourage fans to participate in new and exciting experiences to help them be their most spontaneous, carefree and easygoing selves throughout the season, the company says. The brand also partnered with music artists Snakehips, alongside social influencers, while engaging digital partners to show fans what a Malibu-inspired summer entails, it says. The campaign kicked off with a Malibu Party in New York City, featuring a surprise performance by Snakehips. It also includes pop-ups of the Malibu Rum Beach House, a partnership with EarthWatch, as well as social elements like limited-edition Snapchat filters.

Customized cocktails

Celebrating the versatility of tequila, Patrón Spirits is taking its new, uniquely designed bar-on-wheels into local concerts, culinary events and festivals across the United States through Labor Day in an effort to shake up seasonal cocktails. The bar-on-wheels features a customized touchscreen interface that serves Patrón cocktails tailored to a consumer’s tastes, the company says. For those who cannot attend one of this summer’s events, the Patrón Bot-Tender, a chatbot bartender service available via PatronTequila.com, Facebook Messenger and Twitter direct message, connects users with the cocktail prowess and expert recommendations of Patrón’s Managers of Trade Education & Mixology: David Alan and Stephen Halpin. Users also can converse with the Bot-Tender and receive customized summer cocktail recommendations depending on their environment and taste preferences.

Embrace your passions

New Amsterdam Vodka launched its new Pour Your Soul Out campaign, which champions those who share a passion for everything they do, whether pursuing their dreams or celebrating with an epic night out, it says. The campaign features accomplished drummer Omari Williams as he gives 110 percent to his art, believing that it will lead to achieving great things. A 30-second TV commercial features the drummer, with a 78-second extended version running online and on digital. The campaign launch includes a strong digital presence, with a 24-hour YouTube masthead takeover, a national Snapchat filter and a homepage takeover on Spotify, it says. Additionally, Pour Your Soul Out will come to life through event sponsorships, a video partnership with Complex titled “Run the Underground,” publicity campaigns and social media, it adds.

Going behind the scenes

The R.W. Knudsen Family is giving consumers an insider’s look into its juice-growing practices in a documentary-style video series, sharing the story of its growers during the harvest season. In three videos, the R.W. Knudsen Family profiles apple, pear and cranberry farmers who have partnered with the company, depicting their growing methods and deep-rooted traditions that are passed down through generations of farmers, the company says. Consumers can see firsthand how the brand’s produce is harvested and the craftsmanship required in the growth of high-quality produce, it adds.