July 6, 2017
KEYWORDS alkaline water / antioxidants / herbal teas / organic beverages / stevia
Tisane Teas announced the launch of its new ready-to-drink line of alkaline teas. Tisane Alkaline Teas are available in two flavors, Hibiscus Berry and Vanilla Chai. With a pH of 8.0, the products boast hydration benefits as a result of their alkaline nature, the company says. The teas feature an organic rooibos tea base, which makes the products high in antioxidants. With 50 calories in each 16.9-ounce container, Tisane teas feature a blend of organic stevia and erythritol, and are caffeine free, it adds. The products are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten free. Tisane Alkaline Teas are available in Southern California and online. A 12-pack has a suggested retail price of $27.99.

Tisane Teas, Los Angeles
Internet: www.tisaneteas.com
Distribution: Select markets 

